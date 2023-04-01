Comcast customers in Sacramento region without service due to storms

Both residential and commercial customers are without service, though most outages are due to loss of power from the storms, according to a Comcast spokesperson.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many Comcast customers are without service after a series of storms hit the Northern California region this past week.

Both residential and commercial customers are without service, though most outages are due to loss of power from the storms, according to Comcast spokesperson Jon Koriel.

“Comcast’s technicians have been working diligently in coordination with local agencies to ensure they can access, inspect, and repair any damage(s) that may have occurred from this record-setting winter storm and some customers have regained both power and Comcast services since Saturday,” he said in a statement to ABC10.

Koriel goes on to explain Comcast technicians cannot restore service unless power has been restored first or roadways have been cleared for them to investigate and repair damages.

SMUD and PG&E officials are working to restore power in affected areas, though hundreds of customers are still without power since Saturday’s storm. Caltrans and CHP officials are tending to fallen trees, flooding roadways and other debris while rain and wind continue.

“Our teams are monitoring the incoming storm into our region and will continue to work diligently to restore any services as quickly and as safely as possible,” said Koriel.

Friday will be a break in the storm system, but rain and strong winds will likely continue through the weekend and into Monday.

Comcast customers can find an outage map displaying all affected areas HERE.