Community gathers to clean vandalized Calaveras County cemetery

Calaveras County officials are searching for potential suspects accused of vandalizing several headstones and one building at a cemetery in San Andreas.

SAN ANDREAS, Calif. — Blue spray paint covering the names of the dead along with messages and drawings on a utility building greeted visitors of Calaveras County's St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery Friday, Dec. 17.

When Shayna Costa, a lifelong resident of San Andreas, saw the images on social media of spray paint on the headstones of several people, she said she felt what many others in the community felt: anger and sadness.

"I don't know what kinds of words to explain how I felt," Costa said. "I felt very sorry for the families that are still here that have to see their family's headstone possibly being disrespected."

According to Sergeant Greg Stark with the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office, vandalism was reported at the cemetery belonging to — and across the street from — St. Andrew's Catholic Church on Churchill Road in San Andreas.

The vandalism was first reported on Dec. 17 just before 11:30 a.m. impacting the headstones of several people, young and old.

"There's babies, there's lost lives of little tiny children," Costa said. "People were extremely angry."

That anger was a call to action for Costa who grew up on the same street where the cemetery is located. Costa offered to help on social media, quickly gathering a group of community members and friends to clean the vandalized cemetery.

"We went there on Saturday and scouted the area out trying to see what supplies and materials to use — if there are any faucets there," Costa said. "We figured out what we needed and then we got to work on Sunday morning."

For San Andreas residents such as Costa, the damage at the cemetery was shocking, but the supportive response from the tight-knit community Sunday was not.

"It was a great feeling there were grandmas up there with their grandkids. We had people from ages 4 to 73," Costa said.

The investigation is ongoing and the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office has no suspect information. Anyone with information can call the Sheriff's Office's anonymous tip line at (209) 754-6030.

"It was awesome to come together," Costa said. "This negative situation is going to unite us even more."

