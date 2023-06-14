Stockton community leader found guilty in child molestation case

Samuel Nunez faces a maximum sentence of 41 years in prison.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Samuel Nunez, a prominent community leader and founder of the now defunct Stockton nonprofit Fathers and Families of San Joaquin, was found guilty of child molestation Wednesday.

The jury's finding ends a two-year case that began when Nunez was stopped by Manteca Police in May 2021. The investigation into Nunez's child sex crimes was launched the month before his arrest.

According to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office, the molestation occurred between 2001 to 2005 when the victim was eight to 12-years-old. Nunez admitted to all aggravating factors.

He is slated to appear in court again on July 28 for sentencing. Nunez, 38, faces a maximum sentence of 41 years in prison.

In 2006, Nunez founded the nonprofit Fathers and Families of San Joaquin which provided family counseling to people impacted by violence and guidance for at-risk youth. The organization ceased operations in 2021 in the wake of Nunez's arrest.

In 2020, he was featured in an HBO documentary highlighting the story of former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs.

“Deputy District Attorney Stroud presented a strong case based on facts and victim testimony, and a jury of the Defendant’s peers agreed of his guilt on charges brought against him," said San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Frietas in a statement. "Make no mistake, no matter who you know, or what connections you may have, no one is above the law."

