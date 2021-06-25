Community leaders react to Derek Chauvin sentencing

“This is a statement, a pivotal moment that says enough is enough and let’s move this thing forward,” explained Cassandra Jennings.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento community leaders reacted to the sentencing of Derek Chauvin, the former Minnesota police officer who killed George Floyd. Community activist and Founder of Voice of the Youth Berry Accius said he had a lot of emotions following the sentencing.

“I would have loved to hear the max, but I think this definitely sends a message to any other law enforcement officer,” said Accius.

Still, he said a lot more needs to change.

“The changing and the things that we want to see are the individuals, right, who hold the badge. We want to see them change,” explained Accius

Cassandra Jennings, president of the Greater Sacramento Urban League felt similarly.

“This is a statement, a pivotal moment that says enough is enough and let’s move this thing forward,” explained Jennings.

She said the sentence means more than just time behind bars.

“I think it’s the significance of the sentence and a pointing to justice and fairness and how we take that going forward that really matters,” said Jennings.

She said, unlike in the past, the community can’t just go back to normal life.

“It can’t be normal. We really need to do things that are changing systems in the city of Sacramento and throughout the county. We need to look at reform,” said Jennings.

Sacramento civil rights attorney Mark Merin also reacted to Chauvin’s sentence.

“It sends the right message, both to the public and more importantly to law enforcement,” he said.

Merin said he doesn’t believe the judge when the judge said he was making the sentencing decision independent of public outrage.

“I think frankly, had he given a more lenient sentence, he would have heard from the public. Because the outrage has been palpable,” said Merin.

Still, Berry Accius said it’s important to remember this is just one case.

“When you talk about Tamir Rice, you talk about Stephon Clark, you talk about all these kinds of cases, they did not get any kind of accountability. They get no kind of justice. So this one case, it does not wipe away the many cases that have gone unjustly served,” said Accius.