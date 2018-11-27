RIVERBANK, Calif. - Friends and strangers paid their respects to Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy Tony Hinostroza at a makeshift memorial located at the site where he was killed.

RELATED: Witnesses describe trying to save Deputy Hinostroza's life after tragic crash

The memorial is set up at the corner of Claribel Road and Terminal Avenue in Riverbank.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department, Deputy Hinostroza was killed in a traffic accident Sunday night while helping Riverbank police officers in a car chase.

Hinostroza was a 19-year veteran with the department and leaves behind his son.

Kristi Parker was there at the site to pay her respects.

"After you've had terrible news over and over again you don't know how to react anymore," Parker said. "You're beyond hurt. You don't have anymore pain."

She's the wife of a Stanislaus County Sheriff's deputy and considered Deputy Hinostroza family.

She put up blue ribbons in memory of him around poles at the intersection.

"He loved UFC," Parker said. "We would have fight nights at his house and pizza and that's one of my favorite memories of him."

The loss is something that hits home for many people in the Riverbank and Modesto areas.

"I have a lot of respect for a police officer just seeing something like that it's just unfortunate," said Elijah Lopez.

Lopez was there with his wife. The couple left flowers and candles at the memorial.

"I was passing by and I couldn't pass by without stopping and I wanted to pay my respects to him," Lopez said.

They didn't know the deputy, but they saw him right before he was killed.

"We tried to do everything to stop the gas flow," Lopez said. "Anything to get him to talk to us."

Several families also showed up Monday night to pay their respects.

Continue the conversation with Ananda Rochita on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV