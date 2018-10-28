The community responded in a major way on Saturday after decor pumpkins were stolen overnight at Gibson Ranch Park in Sacramento County.

Prior to opening for the final day of their pumpkin festival, Gibson Ranch Park officials discovered that all of their pumpkins had been taken. Officials said they went to their patch to retrieve new pumpkins, but those had also been stolen.

In a true act of kindness, the community began delivering pumpkins to the festival grounds within two hours of the discovery so the celebrations could continue. The people who dropped off the pumpkins did not ask for any recognition or leave their names.

"I am happy to report that due to the acts of our community members, kids are still able to pick a pumpkin out of our patch today and leave with a smile on their faces," said Emily Ose, Pumpkin Festival Manager.

