Before you set out to trick-or-treat on Wednesday night, be careful which costume you decide to wear.

Every year, there's that one person who decides to push the envelope and wear an offensive costume. Don't be that person. There are three main "don'ts" when it comes to selecting a costume.

One: Do not dress up as a racial stereotype. Stereotypical representations of ethnic groups can be appalling. Also, the generalization of a race or culture is offensive.

Two: Sstay away from costumes that are culturally appropriative. This includes dressing as a Native American, a Bollywood star, an Egyptian, etc. And under no circumstances should you wear black face, or any other face color to represent a race. That's the ultimate no no, based on the deep-rooted history of black face in the U.S.

Three: Do not wear costumes that represent hate. Dressing up as a Nazi, Ku Klux Klan member, or "skin head" is not a good idea. The aforementioned groups promote hatred and bigotry, and should not be worn as Halloween costumes.

The good news is that there are thousands of costumes that are just fine. Super heroes, vampires, and Ghostbusters are just a few examples of acceptable things to wear.

A good rule of thumb is, if you have to ponder whether or not your costume is offensive, it's probably not a good idea to wear it.

