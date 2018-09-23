A Folsom man is helping families in need by raffling off his Maserati.

When Folsom City Councilmember Roger Gaylord heard that the community was trying to raise money to help a mother pay for her reconstruction surgery, he didn’t think twice to give whatever he could to help.

“When you have so much going on, and you have the realization that you have cancer – as a female with your body being altered – my goal was just to say how can I contribute?” Gaylord explained.

This isn’t the first time the proud Folsom resident has offered his luxury vehicle for a good cause.

Earlier this month, he also raffled off his car to help a law enforcement family going through a financial hardship. Gaylord says the family lost their house and job and didn’t have enough money to pay for an apartment deposit.

“I’ll do anything I can to go out of my way to help families in need – especially law enforcement families,” Gaylord said. “You just don’t know what they're dealing with and that’s the community we live in. In Folsom, we’re a tight-knit community and we support those folks. It's a no-brainer for me.”

With the help of the community, Gaylord told ABC10 he was able to raise more than $3,000 to help the family move into their new apartment. Gaylord says the husband has a job now and the wife was able to buy her wedding ring back after pawning it to feed her family.

Gaylord says this is just one of the numerous examples of Folsom residents stepping in to help others in the community.

“We're only as good as our citizenry, so if we all stay together and keep that small-town feel, that's what makes Folsom the place I like to live in,” Gaylord said.

As for the current fundraiser, Gaylord says the goal is to raise $10,000 for the Folsom woman whose insurance doesn’t cover all the costs for treatment and surgery.

Gaylord explains that for every $75 donated, participants are entered to win a one-night stay at The Citizen Hotel, dinner for two at Mikuni, and two days with his 2010 Maserati GranTurismo.

If you’d like to donate click here.

© 2018 KXTV