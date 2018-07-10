As Sacramento hosts the Street Soccer USA National Cup for the first time this weekend, the proceeds from the tournament will help to build a place for people to play in Sacramento.

While there is no officials plans yet, Street Soccer Sacramento is looking toward the Oak Park Community Center since they already host several programs there.

Street Soccer is similar to traditional soccer with a few slight rule differences, most notably being that it's played on the street and typically a small pitch.

The smaller courts make it easier for people in urban areas that have less space to play soccer.

"It's very empowering for our Street Soccer USA players when they can be seen as like a person of value,” said Lisa Wrightsman, the Director of Street Soccer Sacramento. “It motivates them to go back and like use their resources and want to be a part of the community."

The non-profit Street Soccer USA helps people of all ages in 16 cities in the United States battling with poverty, homelessness, and addiction.

© 2018 KXTV