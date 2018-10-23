If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Those who missed the deadline to register to vote on October 22 have one last chance to be able to cast a ballot for the midterm elections on November 6.

It’s called Conditional Voter Registration. Those who are eligible can go to their county elections office, or a satellite location, and fill out a form to vote conditionally. According to the election board, those ballots will then be counted after the individual’s registration is verified.

Conditional Voter Registration is available from October 23 all the way up to election day on November 6.

Learn where Conditional Voter Registration is available by tapping on this link.

