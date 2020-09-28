Black Friday sales may start earlier as retailers try new tactics to attract weary shoppers

No camping outside stores this season, but shoppers will still be able to cash in on some big deals. Let's connect the dots.

HOUSTON — We may be tired of hearing about the “new normal,” but coronavirus continues to upend time honored traditions, and that includes Black Friday.

So how will it be different this year? Let’s connect the dots.

First things first.

Forget about camping out in long lines as soon as Thanksgiving dinner is done. Stores that normally have a big crush of crowds have announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving that includes Walmart, Best Buy, Target and Kohl's. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be big deals.

Earlier deals discounts start in October

A lot of stores have suffered during the pandemic and will be working hard to lure customers back. Experts predict we will see Black Friday deals rolled out in October to extend that holiday shopping season even further. And instead of door buster deals, you should expect big deals offered online not just in stores.

Toy testing tool and curbside pickup

Stores are doing more than just discounts to entice pandemic weary shoppers. Walmart has a new tool to let kids try out toys online. Best Buy is letting shoppers make appointments. And you can expect a lot of stores to be offering curbside pick-up.