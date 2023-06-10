Repair work to begin on rugged stretch of Stockton's Brookside Road

During the construction, only one lane on each side of Brookside Road and Shadowbrook Drive will be open to traffic.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Spilled drinks and tests of car suspension systems could soon be a thing of the past for drivers on Stockton's Brookside Road and Shadowbrook Drive.

The city of Stockton announced Thursday repair work will soon begin on the bumpy stretch of Brookside Road between March Lane and Driftwood Place, and Shadowbrook Drive between Brookside Road and Brookview Drive.

Construction is expected to begin Tuesday and wrap up by Thursday. Only one lane of traffic in both directions will be open during the repair work.

The speed limit in the area will be temporarily reduced to 30 mph.

