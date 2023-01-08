Construction starting on parts of I-80 in Roseville and Rocklin

The project includes adding a fifth lane on westbound I-80 east of Douglas Boulevard and west of Riverside Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROSEVILLE, Calif — Construction started Tuesday for a project along Interstate 80 in Roseville and Rocklin.

The project includes adding a fifth lane on westbound I-80 east of Douglas Boulevard and west of Riverside Avenue. The Douglas Boulevard off-ramp will go from two lanes to one lane. On eastbound I-80, there will be an auxiliary lane between Highway 65 and Rocklin Road.

Caltrans said these changes will help with improving traffic flow along with safety.

The total project is expected to cost $46 million. It's funded by a combination of federal, state and local funds.

Construction is expected to wrap up by July 2024, according to the construction page.

Watch more on ABC10: Placer County opens online portal to gather feedback on William Stephenson case