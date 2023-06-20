Placer County supervisors vote to move forward on controversial Project 8 winery

The plan calls for a production facility, network of underground wine caves and a 75-foot octagonal building offering visitors views of the foothills and vineyards.

PENRYN, Calif. — A controversial winery project in Placer County is moving forward after Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting.

Many people who spoke at the meeting expressed support for the project, while some residents also shared their concerns about several factors including the height of the building and traffic it could potentially bring to the area.

“We, the community, are fighting for the sanctity of our homes,” said Penryn resident, Ann Henderickson.

Also known as Project 8, the plan calls for a production facility, network of underground wine caves and a 75-foot octagonal building offering visitors views of the foothills and vineyards.

“Traffic’s going to go by my house, but I think it’s going to be worth it,” said Cord Lamphere, who lives nearby. “We have the opportunity to do something amazing, and I hope you support.”

“It’s something that I have been hoping would happen in the Placer County wine industry for a long time,” said Phil Maddux, owner and winemaker at Lone Buffalo Vineyards.

But some neighbors spoke out against their plans and shared their concerns.

“Arsenic levels in the soil which are alarmingly high, inevitable traffic changes, increased traffic and a monstrous tower twice the allowable height,” said Claudia Starkey.

Some questioned why they’d put the project in the middle of a neighborhood while others said they welcome the winery but don’t support the county changing its zoning rules for the sake of the project. It was one item on the agenda: an amendment to the county’s zoning rules to allow for height limit exceptions.

Project developer Mike Fournier spoke before the board addressing some of the concerns, including the height of the proposed tower.

“On a half-mile radius, I would say that there’s probably 15 to 20 houses that can see it if they step outside,” said Fournier. “Overall, there’s a big majority. We believe we’re at about 93% of the people who can see it are absolutely in support.”

He also addressed the arsenic concerns, saying they’d follow every state and county rule.

The board of supervisors voted shortly after 5 p.m. to approve the environmental impact report (unanimous), the zoning amendment (4-1 no), and the conditional use permit (4-1 abstention). As such, the project is able to move forward.

The winery would be located at 7615 Callison Road in Penryn.

