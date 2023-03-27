2 convicted of murder after Sacramento County drug deal ends in fatal shooting

The district attorney’s office says the pair set up a drug deal with Kevin Taylor with the intent to rob him and raid his apartment for drugs and money.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men are facing life in prison after shooting and killing a man during a drug deal in Dec. 2021.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Devonti Long and Tyrell Jarmon were convicted earlier this month with murdering 22-year-old Kevin Taylor of Carmichael.

The district attorney’s office says the pair set up a drug deal with Taylor with the intent to rob him and raid his apartment for drugs and money.

Taylor met the two at the gate of his apartment complex while a third man hid behind a fence and watched. Taylor was then forced to walk to his apartment where he turned around to confront the two before being shot in the abdomen.

He died at the scene, and Long and Jarmon face a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole. They’ll be sentenced June 2.

The third man, Kishawn Johnson, was convicted of attempted robbery and he faces up to four years in prison. He’ll be sentenced April 28.

WATCH MORE: 2 people shot expected to survive after Sikh temple shooting in Sacramento County