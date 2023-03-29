'I was just shocked': Convicted sexual offender could move into small Amador County neighborhood

William Robert Stephenson has a long criminal past of violent sexual behavior and was previously sentenced to 31 years in state prison.

SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — Nestled among the peaceful pines and soothing creek, retirees Paul and Marcia Urenda have made Sutter Creek their home.

"We worked really hard and honestly our entire life," said Marcia Urenda, a retired veterinarian. "This was kind of our dream to retire somewhere peaceful in the country."

The Urenda's moved to their Sutter Creek home from the Bay Area over two years ago.

But, their peaceful slice of heaven has been suddenly jolted with word, William Robert Stephenson a violent sex offender, could be placed next door to their home on Shake Ridge Road.

"People realize this guy is probably dangerous. There are statistics that go out. It's hard to treat these people," said Paul Urenda, now retired after working for a water district.

Stephenson has a long history of violent sexual crimes.

According to online legal tool Casetext.com, in 1984, Stephenson began exposing himself to high school students because in his words he "got hooked on the behavior... just on the adrenaline, breaking the law."

In the 1980s and '90s, he committed a series of violent sexual assaults, including assaulting two women at a nude beach while threatening them with a knife.

He was sentenced to 31 years in state prison.

Deemed as a "Sexually Violent Predator," he was eventually committed to a state hospital, but now he could be released into Amador County.

"He's got some very, very heinous acts involving minor children and younger women. He's reoffended already once," said Gary Redman, Amador County Sheriff-Coroner. "So with that as public safety that is a huge concern of mine."

In front of Karen Warburton's home, just 100 feet or so from where Stephenson could stay, she had banners made with Stephenson's face that read "Not in Amador!" and "Help us prevent placement of this criminal in our county!"

"He would probably do better if he was going someplace where he had a support network. Amador County is a very small county. We do not have the resources to help him," said Warburton.

Another concern neighbors have is school kids waiting along Shake Ridge Road at various bus stops in the area.

The stops are located very close to where Stephenson could reside.

"The homeowner over here never said anything to us about it, nothing. We knew nothing about it. I was just shocked," said Marcia Urenda.

ABC10 reached out to the owner the home where Stephenson could live, but have not heard back.

A Town Hall meeting to discuss regarding Stephenson's potential move will be held Tuesday, April 4 at 6 p.m. in the Amador County Administrative Building, Board of Supervisors room at 810 Court Street in Jackson.

A court hearing for Stephenson is set for April 7 at 8:30 a.m. at Placer County Superior Court, Department 4. The court is located at 101 Maple Street in Auburn. The court hearing is open to the public.