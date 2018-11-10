Dixon farmer Matt Cooley, 58, has run Cool Patch Pumpkins for 17 years. He started the pumpkin patch in Davis but moved it to Dixon a couple of years later.

Since then it’s grown into a sprawling family-friendly pumpkin patch with lots of activities for children. Visitors can enter the Pumpkin Patch and walk around for free. With the purchase of tickets, visitors may take a hayride, explore the Guinness World Record setting largest corn maze, and jump into a pit of corn.

Pumpkins can be picked and purchased on the property as well. For years, the pumpkin patch has also had a concession stand, where families could purchase specialty coffee drinks and food. However, this year the county is refusing to issue a food permit until the owner meets certain conditions required in the permit.

Bill Emlen is the Director of Public Works for Solano County. He says traffic in the area has become an issue because of the pumpkin patch.

“It’s a real public safety issue,” Emlen said. “We want to make sure they do the right thing.”

Cooley admits that traffic was an issue on a few occasions and even backed up to the interstate during the previous year. So, he moved the parking lot to the patch several hundred yards further down the road, but the county is requesting that Cooley pave the entrance and exits to the parking lot with gravel and hire crews to direct traffic during the busy days.

Initially the county requested he pave the roads with asphalt, Cooley said. And he tells ABC10 he’s working on the fix now. County officials say they would like to issue the permits by Friday.

Continue the conversation with Giacomo on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV