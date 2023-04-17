Cool weather over the next few days, snow expected in Sierra

Rain and snow chances are returning to Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California will experience a cooldown this week following a warm, spring-like weekend.

A low pressure system will clip Northern California Monday, bringing down temperatures significantly and dropping a few more inches of snow in the Sierra.

The high pressure system supplying warm weather this past weekend shifted east and is now over the four corners region. Increased cloud cover and cooler temperatures Monday morning signaled the pattern change taking place.

The pattern change will bring renewed precipitation chances to the region, particularly in the Sierra. It's doubtful Sacramento will pick up any rain accumulation from this event but a few isolated showers are possible in the overnight hours. Even in places where showers do develop in the valley, accumulation will be less than a tenth of an inch.

The main precipitation impacts from the storm will be felt in the Sierra. Snow will generally be heavier north of Highway 50 but a few inches are still expected south of the highway.

To the north, 6-10" is possible with snow levels starting around 4,000-5,000 feet Monday night and dropping as low as 2,500 feet by Tuesday.

High temperatures Monday in the Central Valley will be in the lower 60s and temperatures will be in the upper 50s by tip-off for Game 2 of Kings vs Warriors at Golden 1 Center. Temperatures were still in the 70s by the time Game 1 started Saturday, so prepare for a cooler night Monday.

The cool temperatures are nothing new to Sacramento and the rest of the state so far in 2023. The first half of April was cool, coming in at 2.3 degrees below average. This follows a pattern of colder than average temperatures since February. Since November, every month apart from January has clocked in below-average in terms of temperature.

Highs in Sacramento will stay in the 60s for the first half of the week before rising into the 70s and potentially the lower 80s this weekend.

