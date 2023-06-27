Cooling centers to open in Sacramento ahead 1st triple digit heat of 2023

If Sacramento reaches triple digits later this week, it'll be the first time since September 9, 2022.

SACRAMENTO, California — With temperatures reaching triple digits for the first time this year in Sacramento County, cooling centers are expected to come online.

This week could bring temperatures in the low hundreds, potentially starting as a soon as Thursday and lasting through Monday.

The county's two cooling centers come online June 29.

1725 28th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816

Thursday, June 29 and Friday, June 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours for weather respite are 4 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2 from 2 to 8 p.m.

Monday, July 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours for weather respite are 4 to 8 p.m.

5747 Watt Avenue, North Highlands, CA 95660

Thursday, June 29 and Friday, June 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours for weather respite are 4 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2 from 2 to 8 p.m.

Monday, July 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours for weather respite are 4 to 8 p.m.

