Cooling trend for Northern California following one more day of heat on Monday

Monday's hot temperatures will be replaced with more seasonable temperatures that will likely last through the extended forecast

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A much more pleasant weather week is ahead for Northern California – after Monday.

The Central Valley will be hit with one more day of heat before the influence of a low-pressure system will drop temperatures throughout the week. The Central Valley will build into the low to mid 90s on Monday and into the 60s and 70s in the mountains.

The aforementioned low-pressure system will drop into Northern California from the Pacific Northwest in the overnight hours, pushing the high pressure away and ushering in cooler temperatures. Downtown Sacramento is closing in on 12 straight days of above average high temperatures, which typically sit in the low 80s this time of year.

This streak could get broken Thursday, but is more likely to break Friday due to the daily decrease in high temperatures expected for the work week. Friday is expected to be the coolest day of the week and the high temperature is expected to be 79, a few degrees below the climatological average of 83 for May 25.

Elevated moisture levels will keep parts of the valley feeling slightly humid Monday. Dew points will be near 60, which is generally the point at which humidity becomes noticeable and slightly uncomfortable. The moist air was in place this weekend and helped to spark the development of some impressive thunderstorms over the Sierra.

The approaching system will push much of the moisture east, dropping dew points and lessening thunderstorm chances. Chances of thunderstorm development still exists in the high elevations of the Sierra and the Coastal Range through the weekend, so be weather aware if headed up to these areas.

A slight warm up is expected by Memorial Day weekend but temperatures will remain near average for this time of year, hovering in the low to mid 80s. The Climate Prediction Center has near normal temperatures sticking around for the next two weeks.

