SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California police officer who was helping residents flee a wildfire had his home destroyed by the blaze.

Red Bluff Police Lt. Matt Hansen said Monday that Corporal Ruben Murgia was helping residents evacuate when his pregnant wife and three young children were also ordered to leave their home.

Hansen says the family escaped safely and the 32-year-old Murgia completed his 12-hour shift Saturday, but has been given time off now to help his family recover.

Hansen said a local fundraising effort for Murgia has generated about $10,000 in cash, furniture and clothing.

Hansen said replacing Murgia's lost clothing is complicated by the fact the 6-year department veteran is 6-foot, 8-inches (2 meters) tall and weighs 300 pounds (136 kilograms).

Hansen says Murgia orders most of his clothing online because stores rarely carry clothes that fit him.

