CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — A roadway in Calaveras County was put under an emergency closure due to flooding.

According to the Calaveras County Public Works Department, Copper Cove Drive between Black Creek Drive and Cheyenne Road in Copperopolis was closed due to flooding and "severe road damage."

No additional information was available.

Officials said they are trying to get the road reopened as soon as possible.

