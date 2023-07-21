The Isley Brothers, corndog eating contest finals take over California State Fair | Events and more for July 22

The second weekend of the California State Fair in Sacramento wraps up with more performances and a corndog eating contest

SACRAMENTO, Calif — It's the start of another weekend which means it's the perfect time to enjoy everything from award-winning concert performers to corndogs and carnival rides at the 2023 California State Fair.

The state fair is still rolling through its 17-day run. This year, the fair is bringing in some big names for its annual concert series. Still to come are performances by Ashanti, Kool & the Gang and more.

For everyone else, here's a schedule for what's happening Saturday. Remember, the hours are subject to change.

Hours of operation: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Carnival hours: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Kids Park Hours: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

California Professional Chef Challenge Finals

Fairgoers can watch professional chefs use a mystery ingredient to prepare a 3-course meal in front of a panel of judges at the Save Mart California's Kitchen building B. Click here to sign up.

July 22 Schedule:

6 - 8 p.m.

Fair food

Food vendors are open daily, click here for the full list.

The California State Fair and Food Festival has a pass that gives out four tickets for $34 that can be redeemed at vendors who are part of the food festival. Look for the purple flags to find participating vendors.

10 a.m.: Free Seasoning & Spice Rub sampling by Papwa Flavor of Roseville @ Taster's Row

10 a.m.: Free Raw California Honey sampling from Twin Bee Apiaries of Alameda @ Taster's Row

10 a.m.: Free Homemade Jams, Jellies, Salts, Sauces and Rubs sampling from Kanning Kathy @ Taster's Row

10 a.m.: Free Olive Oil sampling from Sutter Buttes Olive Oil Co. @ Taster's Row

10 a.m.: Free Olive Oil sampling from Sutter Buttes Olive Oil Co. @ Taster's Row 12:30 p.m.: Wings-N-Things w/ Pawpa Flavor & Special Guest Big Kev of Cal Tex BBQ @ Cooking Demonstration

1 p.m., 2 p.m. & 3 p.m.: Berries from Ag in the Classroom @ Taste of CA

2 p.m.: Chevys Fresh Mex, Chef Carlos, Summer Fair Menu @ Cooking Demonstration

3:30 p.m.: Lumpia and Garlic Goodness @ CA Fresh Cooking Demonstration

6 p.m.: Corndog Eating Contest Finals @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage.

Fun for the Family

10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.: Gospel Celebration @ PG&E Center Stage

11 a.m.: California Produce Trivia @ the Save Mart California's Kitchen Cooking Theater in building B

11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. & 5 p.m.: Camp Smokey Puppet Show!

12 p.m., 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.: Tree Circus Stage Show

2 p.m., 4 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Jack Spareribs Ventriloquist @ Building D

2:30 p.m., 4:30 pm. & 6:30 p.m.: JUMP! The Ultimate Dog Show @ Grandstands

7 p.m.: Big O Tires Demolition Derby @ Rodeo Arena (General Admission $10)

Concerts

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Jimmy Ashley @ the Save Mart Wine Garden

11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.: Sacramento Taiko Dan @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

1:30 p.m.: Gas Money @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

3 - 5 p.m.: Dusty Foster @ Jack Daniel's Honky Tonk Saloon

3 - 6 p.m.: Jeff Oliver @ the Coors Light Blues & Brews Stage

3 - 7 p.m.: Jimmy Becker and Jay Rin @ the Save Mart Wine Garden

4 - 5 p.m.: Smokey Red @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

4 - 7 p.m.: Dave Badilla the One Man Band @ Langunitas Craft Beer Stage

5 - 7 p.m.: The Niteliters @ Cantina 1854

6 - 9 p.m.: The Dave Russell Band @ Jack Daniel's Honky Tonk Saloon

7 - 9 p.m.: David Perez Band @ the Coors Light Blues & Brews Stage

8 - 10:00 p.m.: The Isley Brothers @ Toyota Concert Series on the Golden One stage

8 - 10:30 p.m.: The Konsept Party Band @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

Maps

