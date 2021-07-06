Coronado Unified School Board votes to appeal CIF sanctions following tortilla-throwing incident

The board voted "unanimously, to initiate litigation regarding CIF sanctions imposed on the" school district and Coronado High School last week.

CORONADO, Calif. — The Coronado Unified School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to appeal CIF sanctions that were handed down last week following a controversial tortilla-throwing incident at the conclusion of a high school basketball game in June, according to a statement by Superintendent Karl Mueller. On June 30, the California Interscholastic Federation announced several sanctions against Coronado High School and called the act of throwing tortillas at a predominately Latino team - Orange Glen High School - "unacceptable."

Sanctions against the school included stripping it of the championship title, putting the team on probation for the next three school years and disallowing the school to host postseason events for any of its athletic programs until steps are taken including racial/cultural sensitivity training as part of a sportsmanship workshop.

On June 19, after Orange Glen's team lost, 60-57, to Coronado High in overtime, some members of the crowd threw tortillas at Orange Glen athletes. As footage of the incident made its way around social media there was controversy over the intention of the tortilla throwing and what should happen to those who participated.

The Coronado Unified School District board voted 5 - 0 during a meeting a few days after the incident to fire Coronado High School's head basketball coach JD Laaperi.

The incident received national attention, with investigations being conducted and public meetings held by school district boards in San Diego County.

A statement from Superintendent Mueller about the decision to appeal the sanctions read:

"Pursuant to Government Code section 54957.1, subdivision (a)(2), the Board makes the following report out of closed session: The Board voted unanimously, to initiate litigation regarding CIF sanctions imposed on the District on June 30, 2021. This decision by the board enables the Superintendent to enter the appeal process within the 15 day window following CIF sanctions."