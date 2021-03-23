Tinnitus, hearing loss and vertigo could be associated with coronavirus, research shows

Patients report tinnitus, hearing loss and vertigo after COVID-19 diagnosis.

A new study suggests a surprising number of coronavirus patients are suffering from issues with their hearing.

Let’s connect the dots.

Study: tinnitus, hearing loss and vertigo

The research out of the University of Manchester in Britain found nearly 15 percent of COVID-19 patients reported tinnitus, a ringing in the ears. Nearly 8 percent reported hearing loss and just over 7 percent suffered from vertigo.

Hearing problems can be caused by other viruses, such as measles and mumps, because they damage the sensory cells in the inner ear.

Symptoms vary, more research

It is still not clear why COVID-19 could be causing ear issues, and it’s not clear how long these symptoms last.

Some patients report ongoing problems while others say they clear up over time. While the research strongly suggests a link between coronavirus and auditory problems, more studies are needed.

New study on hearing long-term impact