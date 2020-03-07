California counties decline in positive coronavirus cases, rise in hospitalizations ahead of Fourth of July weekend

After many counties experienced a late June spike, others are pausing reopening in anticipation of Independence Day celebrations.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While the country is bracing for a rise in coronavirus cases ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, several counties in California have seen an overall decline in positive cases over the last few days, though the number of hospitalizations continues to rise.

The state is reporting nearly 250,000 positive cases statewide — up by 5,688 cases, or 2.3% — from yesterday.

ABC10 reported in late June that rising coronavirus cases in Northern California was due in large part to in-home gatherings.

Spokesperson for San Joaquin County Public Health Daniel Kim described these gatherings in a statement to ABC10 as "different households getting together and basically mixing. And that increases the number of individuals getting infected."

Several counties recently saw numbers of positive cases that were higher than they'd ever been previously. It was a trend repeated across the country as the U.S. economy began to reopen.

The dramatic spike caused many local health officials to slow down the reopening of businesses in their area and roll back certain recently approved activities.

However, since that spike, some counties are seeing a downward trend in number of positive cases.

For example, Sacramento has seen a decrease in positive cases. From June 29, when new cases hit an all-time high of 297 in the county, the number of new positive cases dropped to 62 on July 1 but shot up to 163 cases on July 2.

San Joaquin County is seeing a similar decrease in positive cases over the last few days.

Though reporting 4,243 positive cases in total, San Joaquin reported 94 cases and 246 cases on July 1 and 2 respectively, down from 297 cases on June 30.

More counties are seeing similar trends: Solano, Placer, Yolo, Sutter, El Dorado, Colusa, Calaveras, Amador, Tuolumne, and Plumas County have all experienced an overall decline in new positive cases since hitting a late June spike.

Even so, hospitalizations in several counties continue to rise and still, many counties are rolling back on recent reopenings.

Sacramento recently required bars, breweries and more to once again shut down dine-in services in response to its own rapidly rising cases.

Some countywide closures could also be in preparation of Fourth of July, which practically promises another increase in cases as gatherings, barbecues, and firework shows have marked the holiday for decades. Enforcing the order is difficult for these private festivities.

"We have little recourse for enforcement on private gatherings. We continue to work to educate residents on the dangers of gathering and provide our best tips for outdoor gatherings, knowing people will do it anyway," said Janna Haynes, spokesperson for Sacramento County Public Health, in a statement to ABC10.

