Coroner needs help identifying man found dead in Sacramento River

He was found east of Jibboom Street at the end of May.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office needs your help identifying a man found dead in the Sacramento River in May.

According to a news release, the man was found May 23 east of 450 Jiboom Street.

The coroner’s office says the man was fully clothed in a black Mossy Oak sweatshirt, red t-shirt, black athletic shorts, socks and one black glove on his left hand.

They believe he had straight black or brown hair, a mustache and a goatee. His eye color and race are unknown.

He was around 6 feet tall and about 160 pounds.

Investigators searched the area but couldn’t find any identification. He does, however, have a distinct red tribal tattoo on his upper right arm.

His cause of death is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can call Sacramento County Coroner’s Office at 916-874-9320.

Credit: Sacramento County Coroner's Office

