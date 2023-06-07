Coroner needs help identifying man found dead in Sacramento River

He was found east of Jibboom Street at the end of May.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office needs your help identifying a man found dead in the Sacramento River in May.

According to a news release, the man was found May 23 east of 450 Jiboom Street.

The coroner’s office says the man was fully clothed in a black Mossy Oak sweatshirt, red t-shirt, black athletic shorts, socks and one black glove on his left hand.

They believe he had straight black or brown hair, a mustache and a goatee. His eye color and race are unknown.

He was around 6 feet tall and about 160 pounds.

Investigators searched the area but couldn’t find any identification. He does, however, have a distinct red tribal tattoo on his upper right arm.

His cause of death is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can call Sacramento County Coroner’s Office at 916-874-9320.