Corvette drove at 120 mph in street race before crashing, injuring 2, CHP-Solano says

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Authorities said a street race on Highway 37 ended with a Chevrolet Corvette in flames and two people injured.
The crash happened Saturday around 4 p.m. when a Corvette crashed into a concrete barrier approaching Highway 29 and later burst into flames, according to CHP-Solano. Authorities said a 34-year-old man from Fairfield was driving the 1998 Corvette at more than 120 mph and lost control of the car before the crash happened.
The driver and passenger were both injured. Officials said the passenger sustained minor injuries from the crash, but the driver had major life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts when the crash happened, according to CHP.
Citing witness statements, CHP said the Corvette was racing another car, possibly a purple Dodge Charger.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
