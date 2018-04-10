Rhinos. Tigers. Bears. Hippos. Those are just a few of the animal species you will no longer see at the Sacramento Zoo at William Land Park. Why?

"As standards have increased, we've have to decrease our animal collection," said Jason Jacobs, the Director of the zoo.

Many of the structures in the zoo are too old. There also isn't a lot of space. There isn't even a parking lot.

"Our philosophy is, if you cant keep animals how they should be kept, then you shouldn't have them," said Jacobs. "[there are] animals living in structures almost 60 years old. We're working very hard to find homes for some of those animals."

Jacobs added that if the zoo continues to operate without making any renovations, it could lose its accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in the next 5-10 years.

"There are a couple of reasons why renovation isn't the best [idea]," said Jacobs, who believes creating a new zoo at a different site is the best option.

Jacobs estimated that a renovation would cost about $128 million.

"Where are you better off putting that investment?" said Jacobs. "We can build a zoo that is larger than this zoo on opening day."

Jacobs believes the latter option would also present space to grow and an opportunity to save more animal species.

"[We can] create a destination for Sacramento," said Jacobs. "Better homes for these animals."

There aren't any official plans, or even ideas, for where the new zoo would be. Funding hasn't been secured yet. Still, Jacobs believes this is what Sacramento needs.

"If we were given the opportunity, I know we can do a lot more for conservation," said Jacobs. "A better zoo means a better Sacramento."

The zoo turns 100 years old in 2027. Jacobs said opening the new zoo on its centennial birthday would be a dream.

Continue the conversation with Frances on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV