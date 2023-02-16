Lodi city councilman arrested on suspicion of felony elections crimes

Thursday's arrest marks the second time the city councilman has been arrested while either campaigning for office or while in office.

LODI, Calif. — Lodi City Councilman Shakir Khan was arrested Thursday on suspicion of eight felony elections crimes, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

The charges include two counts of falsely filing a declaration of candidacy, three counts of voting or attempting to vote more than once, registering a fictitious person, making or defacing a nomination paper and voter registration violation.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the charges stem from the 2020 election.

Shakir is being held in San Joaquin County Jail ahead of a court appearance scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday. Bail is not allowed.

The arrest came a day after the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office announced a judge held the councilman and his brother, Zakir Khan, to answer on charges of illegal gambling, money laundering, tax evasion, and Employment Development Department (EDD) fraud.

The new charges announced Thursday do not appear to be connected to the ongoing case involving allegations of illegal gambling, money laundering, tax evasion, and EDD fraud.

Shakir Khan's lawyer, Allen Sawyer, said Wednesday the defense had not yet presented evidence showing Mr. Khan's legal defense to the charges.

"The presumption of Shakir Khan’s innocence still applies. We appreciate the professionalism of Deputy District Attorney Kelly McDaniel, Deputy District Attorney Todd Turner, and Paralegal Macie McKinstry in the handling of this case. Mr. Khan will return to the San Joaquin County Superior Court in Department 6D on February 21, 2023 for arraignment on the information,“ Sawyer told ABC10 in a statement.

In Oct. 2020, Shakir was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and other criminal charges while campaigning for office.

Khan, who represents Lodi's fourth district, won his city council seat by securing nearly 40% of the vote in 2020. His term expires Nov. 2024.

Case History:

Shakir Khan was arrested Oct. 28, 2020 by the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office (SJSO), who accused him of maintaining a gambling premise as the owner of "American Smokers Club" on Waterloo Drive in Stockton. The SJSO also accuse Khan of laundering money through his business.

The SJSO served a warrant at the business during the investigation, which “opened a can of worms,” according to the sheriff's office.

“I categorically deny the allegations relating to a business that I do not own,” Khan said in a statement sent to ABC10 on Facebook. “I believe my political opponents have concocted this allegation to damage my reputation and campaign for Lodi City Council.”

