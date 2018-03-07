The County Fire has changed some people's Fourth of July plans at Lake Berryessa.

Maxine Oliveras was on a road trip with her husband and their two dogs. They were staying at a camping ground on the southeast side of Lake Berryessa when they had to evacuate.

"We decided we didn't want to be in the way of the firefighters, if they had to get their trucks in there," said Oliveras. "My son is a fireman."

Dan Gallant is vacationing at Markley Cove. The smoke and ash over the lake didn't change his plans.

"It was good," Gallant said. "There's not a whole lot of wind today, so it's just kind of this haziness and this ashy-ness everywhere."

Gallant isn't staying inside either. He was out on a watercraft in the morning for a few hours.

"We kind of just said 'screw it,'" Gallant said. "We made this reservation months ago and we had no idea about the fires or weather or nothing and we get there and we have absolutely no cell service. We're kind of just sticking with it."

Many of the roads on State Highway 128 are closed, but some of the businesses are staying open. Markely Cove Resort and Pleasure Cove Marina are open for the Fourth of July.

"We're telling people the weather can change everyday, so it's all dependent on the wind," said Kate Frazier, Markley Cove.

CalFire Fire Captain Jordan Motta is warning people about road closures and air quality for those still planning on going to Lake Berryessa for the Fourth of July.

"This Fourth of July it's gonna be very smokey, like you see today," Motta said. "It's not gonna be a very pleasant experience, especially [for] people who have sensitivity to the air quality."

