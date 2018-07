If you're viewing this on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Tuesday 9 p.m. Update:

A new mandatory evacuation order has been issued for some residents in the vicinity of the County Fire.

Just after 9 p.m., the Yolo and Napa County Sheriff’s Offices issued a Mandatory Evacuation for areas west of State Highway 16, to Berryessa Knoxville Road, South of Old County Road 40, and North of County Road 53.

#CountyFire [update] The Yolo and Napa County Sheriff’s Offices have issued a Mandatory Evacuation for areas west of State Highway 16, to Berryessa Knoxville Road, South of Old County Road 40, and North of County Road 53. pic.twitter.com/AWa6jUhxkp — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 4, 2018

Other evacuation orders have been lifted thanks to the hard work of firefighters. Those orders that are no longer in effect are the following:

West of State Highway 16, between County Road 76 and County Road 81

This includes the community of Brooks and the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation

West of County Road 89, to the burn area, from County Road 23 in the North, to State Highway 128 in the South

All other evacuation orders remain in place. And residents are advised to stay prepared to evacuate if conditions get worse.

#CountyFire [update] As a result of the aggressive work of firefighters building containment lines and more favorable weather conditions, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office has lifted certain Evacuation Orders for areas in Yolo County. pic.twitter.com/AHX35v4NDy — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 4, 2018

The County Fire has grown to 72,500 acres and is 15 percent contained, according to the latest update from Cal Fire.

More than 2,600 fire personnel are working round-the-clock to douse the inferno. Cal Fire said the blaze continued to burn actively throughout the day and still has the potential to grow larger as crews fight through difficult terrain.

Firefighters have worked tirelessly to construct new containment lines and defend threatened structures. And even though Cal Fire reports that nearly 1,000 structures are being threatened, thankfully, there have not been reports of any structures damaged or destroyed by the County Fire.

There also have not been any reports of injuries or fatalities to civilians or fire personnel.

#CountyFire [update] east of Lake Berryessa (Yolo and Napa Counties) is now 72,500 acres and 15% contained. Evacuations in effect https://t.co/z2FpwZ89SK pic.twitter.com/FiLhBtfovp — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 4, 2018

GUINDA, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of firefighters are struggling to contain the County Fire in rural Northern California.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Tuesday that the blaze surging through sparsely populated areas northwest of Sacramento has grown to 70,000 acres with only five percent containment. It's burning largely out of control.

#CountyFire [update] near County Road 63 and Highway 16, Rumsey Canyon (Yolo and Napa Counties) is now 70,000 acres and 5% contained. Evacuations in effect https://t.co/z2FpwZ89SK pic.twitter.com/cHkXxuQUXl — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 3, 2018

Fire personnel at the #CountyFire receiving their morning update about current conditions. The fire continued to burn actively throughout the night & firefighters will continue to work today to construct new containment lines & defend structures threatened by the fire. pic.twitter.com/rhO3FO2XC4 — CAL FIRE PIO (@CALFIRE_PIO) July 3, 2018

Officials say a wind-fueled wildfire in Northern California now threatening more than 900 buildings continues to send a thick layer of smoke and ash as far as south of San Francisco.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Anthony Brown said Tuesday at least 2,500 people have been told to evacuate as the sprawling blaze continues to spread.

Napa County Sheriff’s Department issued the advisory for the areas of Berryessa Highlands, Markley Cove and Pleasure Cove Resorts:

East of Capell Valley Road

North of State Highway 128 from Capell Valley Road, East to the Napa County line

All of Steele Canyon Road

Authorities say residents in these areas should be ready to evacuate if conditions worsen. The sheriff’s office, in consultation with fire incident commanders, will ultimately determine the evacuation order is necessary. Residents with special needs or pets requiring specialized transportation should consider extended travel times in their potential evacuation plans.

PHOTOS: County Fire ESPARTO, CA - JULY 02: A firefighting air tanker drops Foscheck fire retardant on a hillside ahead of the County Fire on July 2, 2018 in Esparto, California. The fast moving County Fire, which started on Saturday afternoon, has scorched nearly 45,000 acres as it continues to burn through dry grass and brush. The fire is currently 3 percent contained and has not burned any homes. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) 01 / 22 ESPARTO, CA - JULY 02: A firefighting air tanker drops Foscheck fire retardant on a hillside ahead of the County Fire on July 2, 2018 in Esparto, California. The fast moving County Fire, which started on Saturday afternoon, has scorched nearly 45,000 acres as it continues to burn through dry grass and brush. The fire is currently 3 percent contained and has not burned any homes. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) 01 / 22

Although the evacuation advisory is precautionary, residents who choose to leave ahead of time are asked to use State Highway 128, West or Monticello Road, South in their travel route. Do not use State Highway 128, East, as authorities say there is no access into Solano or Yolo Counties from there.

More than 2,100 fire personnel have been deployed to try and stop the County Fire, as it continues to scorch tens of thousands of acres of land in Yolo and Napa counties.

The following locations are still under a mandatory evacuation order:

North of Highway 128 in Yolo County, not including the City of Winters.

South of County Road 23

East of Berryessa Knoxville Road

West of County Road 89

South of the community of Esparto, however agricultural equipment will be permitted

Residences served by Highway 128, between Monticello Dam and Pleasant Valley Road

An evacuation advisory continues for the following locations:

North of Quail Canyon Road

South of Highway 128

East of the Blue Ridge mountains

West of Pleasant Valley Road

Road closures remain in effect for the following:

Northbound County Road 87 from Highway 128

Berryessa Knoxville Road, from the Pope Creek Bridge to the Napa/Lake County line,

Eastbound Highway 128 at Markley Resort

Westbound Highway 128 at Pleasant Valley Road

Pleasant Valley Road, South from Highway 128 remains open to serve traffic into Solano County

Nearby, city officials in Vacaville have said as of Tuesday afternoon, their fireworks show is still scheduled to take place.

The County Fire is now at 70,000 acres and only 5 percent contained. Let's keep all those affected by the blaze and battling this fire in our thoughts. https://t.co/JDJnduWezI https://t.co/JDJnduWezI — City of Vacaville (@cityofvacaville) July 3, 2018

Cal Fire says more than 2,000 firefighters are battling the fast-growing blaze fueled by gusty winds. It erupted Saturday and at times has grown by 1,000 acres an hour.

It comes as hot, dry conditions are fueling blazes in several Western states.

Smoke and haze from the #CountyFire and #PawneeFire seen on satellite filling the valley and surrounding foothills.



Those sensitive to smoke should take extra precautions today. #cawx pic.twitter.com/qPVspsmiMq — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 3, 2018

For questions regarding Yolo County evacuations or advisories, please dial 2-1-1

