Tuesday 9 p.m. Update:
A new mandatory evacuation order has been issued for some residents in the vicinity of the County Fire.
Just after 9 p.m., the Yolo and Napa County Sheriff’s Offices issued a Mandatory Evacuation for areas west of State Highway 16, to Berryessa Knoxville Road, South of Old County Road 40, and North of County Road 53.
Other evacuation orders have been lifted thanks to the hard work of firefighters. Those orders that are no longer in effect are the following:
- West of State Highway 16, between County Road 76 and County Road 81
- This includes the community of Brooks and the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation
- West of County Road 89, to the burn area, from County Road 23 in the North, to State Highway 128 in the South
All other evacuation orders remain in place. And residents are advised to stay prepared to evacuate if conditions get worse.
The County Fire has grown to 72,500 acres and is 15 percent contained, according to the latest update from Cal Fire.
More than 2,600 fire personnel are working round-the-clock to douse the inferno. Cal Fire said the blaze continued to burn actively throughout the day and still has the potential to grow larger as crews fight through difficult terrain.
Firefighters have worked tirelessly to construct new containment lines and defend threatened structures. And even though Cal Fire reports that nearly 1,000 structures are being threatened, thankfully, there have not been reports of any structures damaged or destroyed by the County Fire.
There also have not been any reports of injuries or fatalities to civilians or fire personnel.
GUINDA, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of firefighters are struggling to contain the County Fire in rural Northern California.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Tuesday that the blaze surging through sparsely populated areas northwest of Sacramento has grown to 70,000 acres with only five percent containment. It's burning largely out of control.
Officials say a wind-fueled wildfire in Northern California now threatening more than 900 buildings continues to send a thick layer of smoke and ash as far as south of San Francisco.
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Anthony Brown said Tuesday at least 2,500 people have been told to evacuate as the sprawling blaze continues to spread.
Napa County Sheriff’s Department issued the advisory for the areas of Berryessa Highlands, Markley Cove and Pleasure Cove Resorts:
- East of Capell Valley Road
- North of State Highway 128 from Capell Valley Road, East to the Napa County line
- All of Steele Canyon Road
Authorities say residents in these areas should be ready to evacuate if conditions worsen. The sheriff’s office, in consultation with fire incident commanders, will ultimately determine the evacuation order is necessary. Residents with special needs or pets requiring specialized transportation should consider extended travel times in their potential evacuation plans.
Although the evacuation advisory is precautionary, residents who choose to leave ahead of time are asked to use State Highway 128, West or Monticello Road, South in their travel route. Do not use State Highway 128, East, as authorities say there is no access into Solano or Yolo Counties from there.
More than 2,100 fire personnel have been deployed to try and stop the County Fire, as it continues to scorch tens of thousands of acres of land in Yolo and Napa counties.
The following locations are still under a mandatory evacuation order:
- North of Highway 128 in Yolo County, not including the City of Winters.
- South of County Road 23
- East of Berryessa Knoxville Road
- West of County Road 89
- South of the community of Esparto, however agricultural equipment will be permitted
- Residences served by Highway 128, between Monticello Dam and Pleasant Valley Road
An evacuation advisory continues for the following locations:
- North of Quail Canyon Road
- South of Highway 128
- East of the Blue Ridge mountains
- West of Pleasant Valley Road
Road closures remain in effect for the following:
- Northbound County Road 87 from Highway 128
- Berryessa Knoxville Road, from the Pope Creek Bridge to the Napa/Lake County line,
- Eastbound Highway 128 at Markley Resort
- Westbound Highway 128 at Pleasant Valley Road
- Pleasant Valley Road, South from Highway 128 remains open to serve traffic into Solano County
Nearby, city officials in Vacaville have said as of Tuesday afternoon, their fireworks show is still scheduled to take place.
Cal Fire says more than 2,000 firefighters are battling the fast-growing blaze fueled by gusty winds. It erupted Saturday and at times has grown by 1,000 acres an hour.
It comes as hot, dry conditions are fueling blazes in several Western states.
For questions regarding Yolo County evacuations or advisories, please dial 2-1-1