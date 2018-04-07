If you're viewing this on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

The Pleasure Cove campsite at Lake Berryessa is almost always booked up Fourth of July weekend.

But this year, it's nearly deserted.

As the County Fire burns just miles away, most campers canceled their holiday reservations at the campsite — which is one of a handful of resorts in the area under advisory evacuations.

PHOTOS: County Fire ESPARTO, CA - JULY 02: A firefighting air tanker drops Foscheck fire retardant on a hillside ahead of the County Fire on July 2, 2018 in Esparto, California. The fast moving County Fire, which started on Saturday afternoon, has scorched nearly 45,000 acres as it continues to burn through dry grass and brush. The fire is currently 3 percent contained and has not burned any homes. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) 01 / 22 ESPARTO, CA - JULY 02: A firefighting air tanker drops Foscheck fire retardant on a hillside ahead of the County Fire on July 2, 2018 in Esparto, California. The fast moving County Fire, which started on Saturday afternoon, has scorched nearly 45,000 acres as it continues to burn through dry grass and brush. The fire is currently 3 percent contained and has not burned any homes. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) 01 / 22

The Reese family, who camp at Lake Berryessa every year on Fourth of July, is one of just three families who decided to stay.

"We didn’t think it was going to be so bad," Shenelle Reese explained Wednesday evening while eating dinner outside her camper, "Until yesterday when we went on the water. We went on the boat and it was just like a layer of smoke across the entire lake."

Even so, the family of four took a vote and ultimately decided they would stick it out.

"I mean, I voted to leave," Shenelle's husband Jerry said. "It said advisory notice to leave, but then I got out voted."

Here’s what Lake Berryessa is like tonight on this July 4th-eve. (Hint: Not the usual campers and BBQs...) #CountyFire #GuindaFire pic.twitter.com/zoc1Lmestt — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) July 4, 2018

Outvoted, but still prepared. The family says they have packed up everything they would need in the event they do have to evacuate in a hurry. They also take ease knowing the Sheriffs Department will come through with sirens to alert them if they need to go.

Until then, they're enjoying the perks of having a campsite nearly all to themselves. (Although, from a kids perspective, it does come with some challenges.)

"It's kind of hard when you play hide and go seek," the Reese's daughter Amaya explained. "There's no places to hide!"

Continue the conversation with Liz on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV