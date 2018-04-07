If you're viewing this on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.
The Pleasure Cove campsite at Lake Berryessa is almost always booked up Fourth of July weekend.
But this year, it's nearly deserted.
As the County Fire burns just miles away, most campers canceled their holiday reservations at the campsite — which is one of a handful of resorts in the area under advisory evacuations.
The Reese family, who camp at Lake Berryessa every year on Fourth of July, is one of just three families who decided to stay.
"We didn’t think it was going to be so bad," Shenelle Reese explained Wednesday evening while eating dinner outside her camper, "Until yesterday when we went on the water. We went on the boat and it was just like a layer of smoke across the entire lake."
Even so, the family of four took a vote and ultimately decided they would stick it out.
"I mean, I voted to leave," Shenelle's husband Jerry said. "It said advisory notice to leave, but then I got out voted."
Outvoted, but still prepared. The family says they have packed up everything they would need in the event they do have to evacuate in a hurry. They also take ease knowing the Sheriffs Department will come through with sirens to alert them if they need to go.
Until then, they're enjoying the perks of having a campsite nearly all to themselves. (Although, from a kids perspective, it does come with some challenges.)
"It's kind of hard when you play hide and go seek," the Reese's daughter Amaya explained. "There's no places to hide!"
