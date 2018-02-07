If you are viewing on the ABC10 mobile app, click here for multimedia.

A cattle ranching family outside the small town of Winters and in the path of the rapidly spreading County Fire in Yolo County rushed to save their animals Sunday.

Hundreds are now under mandatory evacuations warnings as the now more than 32,000 acre fire tears through Northern California.

Tyler Nielsen and wife Amy’s home is just outside of Winters. The cattle ranchers were in a rush Sunday to move their animals to safe ground.

A family outside of Winters is evacuating their ranch because of the threat of the #CountyFire. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/XfKLmp9tnq — Giacomo Luca (@GiacomoLucaTV) July 2, 2018

"We already had our stuff packed up just in case and most of its in the house,” Tyler Nielsen said. “It's normal after five years of fire. Cause this has been, this is the fifth year."

The family also has several horse they had to load up Sunday afternoon.

Tyler Nielsen, who also works at the University of California Davis, brought their animals to the shelter at the UC Davis Veterinary clinic.

#UCDavis Veterinary Emergency Response Team faculty and students currently working with @Cal_OES on animal evacuations and sheltering plans w/ #CountyFire. Please consider supporting these efforts to help our communities: https://t.co/5yGGvmX2g0 pic.twitter.com/l7gCPgWZk5 — UC Davis Vet Med (@ucdavisvetmed) July 1, 2018

"Hoping and praying and got our fingers crossed,” Nielsen said. “Firefighters are doing an excellent job, they always have in the years past."

The family says they plan to stay with friends until the threat of the fire is over.

