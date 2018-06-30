Firefighters are battling a fire in Yolo County.

The County Fire is now at 4,000-acres burning near County Road 63 and Highway 16, according to Cal Fire.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect near County Road 63 to County Road 76, West of Highway 16 and the Murphy Ranch area.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department has also issued mandatory evacuations for the community of Double Eagle. Road closures in the are include Mule Skinner Road at Hwy 20, Walker Ridge Road at Hwy 20 and Hwy 20 between Highways 16 and 53.

There's an evacuation center set up at Rumsey Grange Hall off Hwy 16.

The fire is at zero percent contained.

#CountyFire (formally #GuindaFire) [update] near County Road 63 and Highway 16, Rumsey Canyon (Yolo County) is now 1000 acres. Evacuations in effect https://t.co/z2FpwZ89SK pic.twitter.com/hgsMHZ6Xma — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 1, 2018

CAL FIRE NEWS RELEASE Effective 4:30 PM June 30 2018 Evacuations issued for the community of Double Eagle and surrounding area pic.twitter.com/WiGIH2bVuV — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 1, 2018

Stay with ABC10 as more information comes in.

Photos: County Fire 01 / 03 01 / 03

© 2018 KXTV