11:00 a.m. Sunday:

CalFire reports mandatory evacuation orders for:

North of Highway 128

South of County Road 23

East of Berryessa Knoxville Road

West of County Road 89

There is an evacuation advisory for: South of County Rd 81 and West of County Rd 85.

An evacuation center is set up at Guinda Grange Hall in Guinda at 16487 Forest Ave.

Residents are advised to call 2-1-1 for questions.

8:55 a.m. Sunday update:

CalFire reports the County Fire is now 16,500 acres without any containment. Mandatory evacuations remain in effect for County Rd 63 to County Rd 76, West of Highway 16 and the Murphy Ranch area. An evacuation center is set up at Rumsey Grange Hall.

9:00 p.m. Saturday update:

CalFire reports the fire is now at 8,000 acres.

#CountyFire (formally #GuindaFire) [update] near County Road 63 and Highway 16, Rumsey Canyon (Yolo County) is now 4000 acres. Evacuations in effect https://t.co/z2FpwZ89SK pic.twitter.com/iJBRdUjwVh — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 1, 2018

Original story:

Firefighters are battling a fire in Yolo County.

The County Fire is now at 4,000-acres burning near County Road 63 and Highway 16, according to Cal Fire.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect near County Road 63 to County Road 76, West of Highway 16 and the Murphy Ranch area.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department has also issued mandatory evacuations for the community of Double Eagle. Road closures in the are include Mule Skinner Road at Hwy 20, Walker Ridge Road at Hwy 20 and Hwy 20 between Highways 16 and 53.

There's an evacuation center set up at Rumsey Grange Hall off Hwy 16.

The fire is at zero percent contained.

#CountyFire (formally #GuindaFire) [update] near County Road 63 and Highway 16, Rumsey Canyon (Yolo County) is now 1000 acres. Evacuations in effect https://t.co/z2FpwZ89SK pic.twitter.com/hgsMHZ6Xma — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 1, 2018

CAL FIRE NEWS RELEASE Effective 4:30 PM June 30 2018 Evacuations issued for the community of Double Eagle and surrounding area pic.twitter.com/WiGIH2bVuV — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 1, 2018

CAL FIRE News Release: For July 1 2018. Evacuations for the #CountyFire pic.twitter.com/z7BPWBumZy — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 1, 2018

