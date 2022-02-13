They were both diagnosed with cancer. Now, they're celebrating this Valentine's Day cancer-free

April and Bobby Parlett got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2006. This year, the holiday means much more after they both battled cancer.

CLINTON, Md. — Every year, Valentine's Day is a happy reminder of April and Bobby Parlett's love for one another. They got engaged on the holiday in 2006. The couple later married and had a son, but the last few years have been full of health scares for them both.

"Through the grace of God and amazing doctors, we're both still here," said April.

Several years ago, April was diagnosed with breast cancer. During her treatment, she pushed her husband to get a checkup himself, because it had been a while since he had last seen a doctor.

During that routine checkup, doctors diagnosed him with prostate cancer. He went through 38 sessions of radiation on his prostate before going into remission.

"I tease him that my breasts saved his life," said April.

After years of being in and out of the hospital for treatment, the two thought that was the end of their health problems. Unfortunately, last May, those health scares continued.

"I thought I had a sinus infection. Turns out I had a mass in my brain. The breast cancer had traveled to my brain," said April.

The brain tumor was removed during surgery and seven other lesions were removed by a tool known as the Zap-X machine. MedStar Health's Dr. Andrew Satinsky treated both April and Bobby. Although not a common occurrence, it's not the first time he has treated family members.

"Just having the support and certainly with both of them going through this there's a lot of empathy as well," said Dr. Satinsky.

Today, April and Bobby are finally in remission, making the holiday this year, that much more special.

"This will be a special Valentine's Day. We made it, even though 2021 was a little tough," said April.

The couple said it was their love for each other, and their sense of humor, that got them through this.