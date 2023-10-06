Courtroom artist recalls Unabomber trail, history with Sacramento

Out of the 16 bombings, five of them were in Northern California — two specifically in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, the Harvard-educated mathematician who retreated to a dingy shack in the Montana wilderness and ran a 17-year bombing campaign that killed three people and injured 23 others, died Saturday at 81-years-old.

Courtroom artist Vicki Behringer lived in Sacramento as the region was terrorized by the man. She was also there during jury selection, right before Kaczynski pleaded guilty to all charges in 1998.

"The first day was terrifying," she said. "I had to have a completed sketch out really quickly, because everybody wanted to see what he looked like."

Behringer recalls a time where everyone in Sacramento was extremely cautious and worried about handling mail.

"I don't know that Sacramento had ever seen anything like this at least that I remember," she said. "Everybody was frightened."

She says she was fairly new to doing art when Kaczynski was arrested and eventually brought into court. She sat just across the courtroom from the Unabomber, drawing everything he was doing while his case unfolded.

"I remember, [what he said] was not a 'I'm really sorry, I did this.' It was more like, 'oh, I have the everybody's attention, now I can go back and tell them more of what my purpose is,'" said Behringer.

Kaczynski died at the federal prison medical center in Butner, North Carolina, Kristie Breshears, a spokesperson for the federal Bureau of Prisons, told The Associated Press. He was found unresponsive in his cell early Saturday morning and was pronounced dead around 8 a.m., she said. A cause of death was not immediately known.

Before his transfer to the prison medical facility, he had been held in the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado, since May 1998, when he was sentenced to four life sentences plus 30 years for a campaign of terror that set universities nationwide on edge. He admitted committing 16 bombings from 1978 and 1995, permanently maiming several of his victims.

"Maybe some of the victims have a chance to have more peace now, knowing that he cannot influence us any longer with some of the hate that he had," said Behringer.

Out of the 16 bombings, five of them were in Northern California — two specifically in Sacramento.

July 2, 1982 — A package bomb left in the break room of Cory Hall at the University of California, Berkeley explodes and injures an engineering professor. This was the Unabomber's seventh bombing.

— A package bomb left in the break room of Cory Hall at the University of California, Berkeley explodes and injures an engineering professor. This was the Unabomber's seventh bombing. May 15, 1985 — Another bomb in Cory Hall at the University of California, Berkeley injures an engineering student. This was the Unabomber's eighth bombing.

— Another bomb in Cory Hall at the University of California, Berkeley injures an engineering student. This was the Unabomber's eighth bombing. December 11, 1985 — A bomb left in the parking lot of a Sacramento computer store kills the store’s owner. This was the Unabomber's 11 bombing.

— A bomb left in the parking lot of a Sacramento computer store kills the store’s owner. This was the Unabomber's 11 bombing. June 22, 1993 — A geneticist at the University of California is injured after opening a package that exploded in his kitchen. This was the Unabomber's 13 bombing.

— A geneticist at the University of California is injured after opening a package that exploded in his kitchen. This was the Unabomber's 13 bombing. April 24, 1995 — A mailed bomb kills the president of the California Forestry Association in his Sacramento office. This was the Unabomber's 16 and final bombing.

Kaczynski was found in 1996 after his brother David and David’s wife, Linda Patrik, tipped off the FBI to Kaczynski being a possible suspect.

