Coyotes are being seen earlier than usual in Citrus Heights, here's what you should know

Coyotes are common in the Citrus Heights and the greater Sacramento area, but they're appearing ahead of their usual season.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Coyotes have reappeared in Citrus Heights ahead of their usual season, according to residents on Facebook. A coyote was spotted standing in the middle of the road on Auburn Boulevard and Halifax Street.

It's not the first time these animals have been seen in the streets of residential areas, and it certainly won't be the last.

Coyotes were the suspected culprits of multiple animal deaths with “suspicious injuries” in 2021, according to a Citrus Heights Police Department Facebook post.

“Coyotes come to Citrus Heights because we have the perfect habitat for them. We have green belts, natural resources... and residents with large parcels of land,” said Debra Nathan, Police Services Supervisor at Citrus Heights Police Department.

Although coyotes are nocturnal, Nathan says it's not uncommon for them to appear during the day once they get used to daily human life.

“Coyotes that live among humans can be more comfortable coming out in the daytime… looking for food,” said Nathan.

Coyotes aren't the only wild animals finding themselves in residential parts of cities. Skunks, opossums and raccoons are among the most frequent visitors because they forage backyards, seek shelter under porches and can potentially cause damage to structures, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“[Coyotes are] smart and have adapted to find food in garbage, squirrels, small pets… stray cats and dogs will also be taken advantage of,” said Peter Tira from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Keep your pets indoors, dogs on leashes, and don’t leave food outside.”

Mating season for coyotes usually starts in January and ends in March with pups being born in May. Some of them begin to disperse in late fall to seek new territory where they could be seen exploring more often, according to Project Coyote, a non-profit organization based in Northern California.

The Citrus Heights Police Department advises people to distance themselves, make loud noises and call animal control services at their non-emergency number – (916) 727-5500 – if the coyote looks injured, sick, or is in a public space. If there is any threat to public safety, call 911.

The police department offered extra tips on how people can safely live with wildlife:

Bring pets in at night

Do not leave pet food outside

Secure trash cans

Never feed wildlife

Install motion lighting

Avoid using bird feeders

Trim shrubbery, clean up green waste to reduce hiding places

Report dead or injured animals/pets to animal services

