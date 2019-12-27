NEWMAN, Calif. — It’s been one year since Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh was killed in the line of duty, and a community that was once in mourning has rallied to keep his memory alive.

Hundreds of people poured into the downtown core of Newman amid a sea of a blue balloons and candles to honor the life of the slain corporal.

Singh had been an officer for 7 years, and was killed while conducting a traffic stop last year.

“My family loves you. My brother, we miss you. We love you so much,” said Reggie Singh, brother of the slain Newman Corporal.

The officer’s brother thanked the sea of people for their support. In solidarity, they took a somber walk to the memorial near where the corporal was killed.

“I have to say your (the community's) support is what helped us get through this first year,” said Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson.

In Newman, a small town of roughly 11,000 people, connections run deep in the community.

“I knew Ron - Ronil - and his wife, and I just felt like I needed to be here,” said Teresa Castro, a community member.

Castro says the officer’s sacrifice won’t be forgotten.

“I just thought it was important to come out tonight and show my respect,” she said.

On the day Singh was killed, he left behind many family members including his wife and his son.

Paulo Mendoza, a Mexican national who was living illegally in the U.S., is the man accused of killing Singh. Authorities found him after launching a multi-county manhunt.

The case made national headlines and garnered the attention of President Donald Trump, who used the incident to call for tougher border security.

Mendoza pleaded not-guilty to the crime back in April. Eight other people were also charged with helping Mendoza flee after the shooting last year.

