A total of five cars crashed at the Fair Oaks Boulevard and Munroe Street intersection.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — Three people were taken to the hospital after multiple cars crashed in Arden-Arcade Wednesday evening, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

A total of five cars crashed at the Fair Oaks Boulevard and Munroe Street intersection.

The cause of the accident is unclear at this time. The conditions of those taken to the hospital are unknown at this time.

No one was killed at the crash, according to fire crews.