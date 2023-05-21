Man dies in crash during chase with Placer County deputies

The investigation into the crash forced Penryn Road to close early Sunday morning.

PENRYN, Calif. — An early Sunday morning police chase in Placer County ended in a deadly crash, officials say.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, the chase began around 2 a.m. when deputies tried to stop a car on Penryn Road near a gas station.

The suspect driver, only identified as an adult man, crashed his car near Penryn Estates Drive. Officials pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash closed Penryn Road between Taylor Road and I-80 Sunday.

