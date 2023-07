The crash happened on Highway 20 about 2.5 miles from Williams.

WILLIAMS, Calif. — A crash in Colusa County has shut down part of Highway 20 in both directions, according to Caltrans.

The crash happened on Hwy. 20 about 2.5 miles from Williams. Little is known about the crash, but at least one person has major injuries, according to officials.

Detours are available on county roads and there is no estimated time of reopening the highway.

