Crash kills man, injures another on I-5 in Stanislaus County

PATTERSON, Calif. — A man was killed in a crash on Interstate 5 near Patterson Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after noon on northbound I-5, just south of Davis Road. Officials say they were called to the area on reports of a Subaru and a tractor crashing into each other.

Officials say the Subaru, driven by a 26-year-old man from Arizona, was driving southbound I-5 when it crossed into the median, turned over and crossed into oncoming traffic before being hit by a tractor. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for approximately three hours before reopening once cleared.

The tractor driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected to be the cause of the crash and it is under investigation.