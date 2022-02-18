Man dies after crashing into police cars in Tracy Police Department parking lot

All four police cars hit by the driver were parked and unoccupied in the Tracy Police Department's parking lot when the crash happened, police say.

TRACY, Calif. — A 27-year-old man is dead after crashing into four police cars in the north parking lot of the Tracy Police Department Thursday.

According to the Tracy Police Department, a black 2009 Pontiac was speeding along westbound East 11th Street just before 9:46 p.m. Thursday when the driver of the Pontiac veered, leaving the road near the driveway to the Tracy Police Department's north parking lot for unknown reasons.

After leaving the road, the Pontiac hit a tree then four parked police cars, which were unoccupied at the time.

Officers checked on the driver and found the front end of the Pontiac stopped partially on top of an unmarked police car. The 27-year-old man was found in the driver's seat of the Pontiac.

Two Tracy Police officers pulled the unconscious man out of the car and performed life-saving measures, according to a Facebook post by the Tracy Police Department.

The driver was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Officers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

It is still unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Police ask anyone information on the crash to call the police department's traffic safety unit at 209-831-6505 or to email Sergeant Joel Petty at Joel.Petty@TracyPD.com.

