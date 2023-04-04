1 dead after crash with Amtrak train in Solano County

The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. near Tremont Road and Robben Road. The train was traveling from Sacramento to Emeryville.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif — A person is dead after a crash with an Amtrak train in Solano County Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. near Tremont Road and Robben Road. The train was traveling from Sacramento to Emeryville. There is no information about how the crash happened.

According to a statement from Amtrak, none of the 62 passengers or crew on the train were injured.

"The locomotive separated from the passenger cars on the train, but no major damage occurred to the equipment. Customers will be transferred to alternative transportation to get to their intended destination," Amtrak wrote in a statement.

