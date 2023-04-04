x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 dead after crash with Amtrak train in Solano County

The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. near Tremont Road and Robben Road. The train was traveling from Sacramento to Emeryville.

More Videos

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif — A person is dead after a crash with an Amtrak train in Solano County Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. near Tremont Road and Robben Road. The train was traveling from Sacramento to Emeryville. There is no information about how the crash happened. 

According to a statement from Amtrak, none of the 62 passengers or crew on the train were injured.

"The locomotive separated from the passenger cars on the train, but no major damage occurred to the equipment. Customers will be transferred to alternative transportation to get to their intended destination," Amtrak wrote in a statement.

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10: 2 people with major injuries after North Highlands house fire

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out