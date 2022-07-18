After closing in 2019, Crave Cookie makes comeback in Ripon

The husband owns an aviation business in Fresno and the other was a stay-at-home mom for 15 years. Together, they're getting into the cookie business.

RIPON, Calif. — It took a few years, but a Ripon-born cookie shop has finally come back home.

Crave Cookie got its start in Ripon, originating in the kitchen of the owner's mother before opening storefronts in Fresno and Clovis. The original Ripon location closed in 2019, but the company's first franchisees have brought it back home.

“We decided being originally from the Central Valley and from Ripon, Malory and I both grew up here and graduated here... We decided to bring Crave Cookie back into Ripon,” said Justin Zaklan, co-owner of Crave Cookie in Ripon.

It's no surprise that the cookie shop is known for their cookies, warm and large with each one weighing about six ounces each. They're definitely not the type of indulgent treat made to be a quick snack.

Crave Cookie in Ripon also isn't the type of place where anyone can just walk up and place an order. It's a ghost kitchen, meaning there is no formal storefront for people to walk up to. It operates out of One Church on South Acacia Avenue. Orders take place online for pickup or delivery.

Justin and Malory Zaklan, the franchisees and co-owners of the Ripon site, are a husband and wife duo jumping into a whole new industry together. While Justin is no stranger to small business, being owner of Flight Level Aviation in Fresno, his wife Malory is making the move back into the workforce. She spent the last 15 years as a stay-at-home mom, and getting into the cookie business, it's a big transition for them both.

"One (aviation) is his passion; one (cookies) is mine,” Malory said.

"It's been really exciting to come back to the workforce and be able to do something that we're passionate about, and something we feel we can give back," she added. "I mean, we can't wait to be able to hold fundraisers for all of the little kids, sports teams and everything else to raise money for our community that we're so invested in.”

They opened on July 11, and they said Crave Cookie has been well-received in the area, even stretching out into Manteca and north Modesto for some of their orders.

The shop's menu changes every Monday, and orders can be placed on their website and, soon, through GrubHub, DoorDash and Uber Eats.

“This is just what we're passionate about. We're passionate about business relationships, and obviously serving the community and market in a way that that is available to us,” Justin said.

The original Crave Cookie was founded by Shandi Scrivner, who opened the shops in Clovis and Fresno.

