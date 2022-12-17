Tips for creating harmony at your family holiday gatherings

Dr. Marti Erickson, a developmental psychologist and co-host of the "Mom Enough" podcast, says children are learning from adult behavior, for better or worse.

Example video title will go here for this video

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The holiday season is a time when families traditionally come together to celebrate – and sometimes bicker with each other.

We all know the idyllic portraits of perfect Christmas family gatherings don't always reflect reality; whether it's political arguments or rehashing old family conflicts, it's not unusual for tensions to rise.

However, Dr. Marti Erickson, a developmental psychologist and co-host of the Mom Enough podcast, points out that children are watching and learning from these adult behaviors, for better or worse.

"If we can’t achieve peace and respect within our own close circle of friends and family, how can we achieve it in our larger communities? If we can’t be respectful as adults, how can we expect our children to be respectful?" Dr. Erickson asks. "Although we can’t control the behavior of others, we can take responsibility for ourselves. Especially if we are hosting a gathering, we can set the tone and expectations in advance – and do our best to maintain harmony."

Dr. Erickson shared these three tips for achieving harmony in your holiday gatherings:

Agree to check grudges and disagreements at the door

"You might send a message to everyone saying something like this: 'If you’re like me, you are overloaded with all of the conflict in our world and ready for a fun break to celebrate all that’s good in our lives and relationships. I look forward to a great day together, hearing about what you’ve been up to, sharing some funny stories from the past, playing some games and having your kids show us their latest dance or piano piece,'" Dr. Erickson suggested.

Plan activities that keep the mood light

"Play some games that all generations can enjoy (board games, simple card games, charades). Go outside for a walk after dinner or, if there’s snow, take the kids sledding or build a snowman," Dr. Erickson suggested. "Have each family member tell about their most embarrassing childhood memory or a favorite story about a family member who is no longer with you. Share ideas for this year’s New Year’s resolutions or laugh about the resolutions you broke from last year! Pop some popcorn and watch a favorite holiday movie together."

Be prepared with de-escalating replies if someone baits you

"For example, you might say calmly, 'I can see you feel strongly about that. Maybe we can talk more about that at another time.' Or, 'Yes, I’ve been hearing a lot of debate about those things, but I’m taking a break on that to focus on this holiday together,'" Dr. Erickson said.

Since 2006, Dr. Marti Erickson and her daughter, Dr. Erin Erickson, have co-hosted the weekly parenting podcast, Mom Enough.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: