SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire crews are battling a second-alarm fire in north Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The fire is at a recycling yard located on N. 7th St. and N B Street.

Officials say the fire started a a grass and tree fire that spread into the yard. No injuries have been reported so far.

Grass and structure fire: N. 10th and N. B St. Crews arrived to a grass and tree fire that spread into a recycling yard. Crews are currently on scene containing the fire. No injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/pq3gAPyM5A — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) July 5, 2023

