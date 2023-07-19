x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Stockton firefighters save 100-year-old church from 5-alarm fire

Crews took more than three hours to extinguish the blaze.

More Videos

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton preschool and a 100-year-old church are safe after a 5-alarm fire erupted outside a warehouse feet away early Wednesday.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. Wednesday outside of a warehouse on Main Street near Wilson Way, according to Stockton Firefighters Local 456.

The blaze eventually spread to the inside of the warehouse, which stored packaging materials.

In addition to trying to extinguish the flames inside the building, firefighters also focused on saving the structures surrounding the warehouse, which include the 100-year-old St. Gertrude Catholic Church and a Head Start program.

After more than three hours, firefighters brought the fire under control with no damage to the church or Head Start program.

This is a video from on scene of 5 alarm structure fire this morning on Main Street. Crews arrived to an outdoor fire threatening a commercial building shortly before 3 am. Firefighters were unable to stop the blaze once it was involved in a warehouse storing packaging materials. Firefighters were able to protect the surrounding structures including Head Start and a Catholic Church. Crews required more than three hours the bring the blaze under control. Please avoid the area, as units are still on scene mopping up. We are proud to serve the citizens and City of Stockton, California.

Posted by Stockton Firefighters Local 456 on Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Watch more Stockton news from ABC10: Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln to join Congressional race

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out