Stockton firefighters save 100-year-old church from 5-alarm fire

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton preschool and a 100-year-old church are safe after a 5-alarm fire erupted outside a warehouse feet away early Wednesday.
The fire broke out around 3 a.m. Wednesday outside of a warehouse on Main Street near Wilson Way, according to Stockton Firefighters Local 456.
The blaze eventually spread to the inside of the warehouse, which stored packaging materials.
In addition to trying to extinguish the flames inside the building, firefighters also focused on saving the structures surrounding the warehouse, which include the 100-year-old St. Gertrude Catholic Church and a Head Start program.
After more than three hours, firefighters brought the fire under control with no damage to the church or Head Start program.
