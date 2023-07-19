Stockton firefighters save 100-year-old church from 5-alarm fire

This is a video from on scene of 5 alarm structure fire this morning on Main Street. Crews arrived to an outdoor fire threatening a commercial building shortly before 3 am. Firefighters were unable to stop the blaze once it was involved in a warehouse storing packaging materials. Firefighters were able to protect the surrounding structures including Head Start and a Catholic Church. Crews required more than three hours the bring the blaze under control. Please avoid the area, as units are still on scene mopping up. We are proud to serve the citizens and City of Stockton, California.